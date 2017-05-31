Quantcast

Fox News anchor: Unlike Hillary, Trump has ‘stamina’ to tweet ‘covfefe’ in the middle of the night

David Edwards

31 May 2017 at 13:35 ET                   

Fox News host Jon Scott suggested on Wednesday that an incoherent late night Twitter message proves that Donald Trump has the “stamina to be president.”

In a tweet sent after midnight, Trump complained about “the constant negative press covfefe.” After the typo spread on social media, Trump followed up with another tweet.

“People are enjoying it, you’ve got to give him that,” Fox’s Scott announced on Wednesday morning. “It was a big issue during the campaign. He often accused Hillary Clinton of not having the energy, the stamina to be president.”

“So, he was up tweeting at 12:06 a.m., even if it wasn’t exactly a, well, coherent tweet,” Scott added. “And then at 5:00 a.m., he deleted it. So, I guess the president is, as he said, a man who needs only a few hours sleep. At any rate, he got 126,000 retweets and 160,000 likes for ‘covfefe.'”

Watch the video below via Media Matters.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
