Fox News anchor: Unlike Hillary, Trump has ‘stamina’ to tweet ‘covfefe’ in the middle of the night

Fox News host Jon Scott suggested on Wednesday that an incoherent late night Twitter message proves that Donald Trump has the “stamina to be president.”

In a tweet sent after midnight, Trump complained about “the constant negative press covfefe.” After the typo spread on social media, Trump followed up with another tweet.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

“People are enjoying it, you’ve got to give him that,” Fox’s Scott announced on Wednesday morning. “It was a big issue during the campaign. He often accused Hillary Clinton of not having the energy, the stamina to be president.”

“So, he was up tweeting at 12:06 a.m., even if it wasn’t exactly a, well, coherent tweet,” Scott added. “And then at 5:00 a.m., he deleted it. So, I guess the president is, as he said, a man who needs only a few hours sleep. At any rate, he got 126,000 retweets and 160,000 likes for ‘covfefe.'”

Watch the video below via Media Matters.