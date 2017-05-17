Fox News can’t get Republicans to defend Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On Tuesday, Fox News host Bret Baier made a surprising disclosure. His show, Special Report, was struggling to book guests. Tuesday’s episode centered around allegations in a memo that U.S. President Donald Trump had asked former FBI director James Comey to close his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn over Russia links. No Republicans,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion