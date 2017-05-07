Fox News contributor: ‘Planned Parenthood and abortions are not health care’

Rachel Campos-Duffy appears on Fox News panel (screen grab)

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, a former MTV reality TV star, argued on Sunday that abortions and Planned Parenthood services should not be considered “health care” for women.

During a discussion on Fox News about an effort by Senate Republicans to craft a health care reform bill, Campos-Duffy lashed out at Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is reportedly insisting on Planned Parenthood funding.

“Planned Parenthood and abortions are not health care,” Campos-Duffy said. “This is why Democrats need to work with Republicans on lowering costs. That’s what they want, not pet projects on the left.”

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast May 7, 2017.