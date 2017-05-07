Quantcast

Fox News contributor: ‘Planned Parenthood and abortions are not health care’

David Edwards

07 May 2017 at 15:43 ET                   
Rachel Campos-Duffy appears on Fox News panel (screen grab)

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, a former MTV reality TV star, argued on Sunday that abortions and Planned Parenthood services should not be considered “health care” for women.

During a discussion on Fox News about an effort by Senate Republicans to craft a health care reform bill, Campos-Duffy lashed out at Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is reportedly insisting on Planned Parenthood funding.

“Planned Parenthood and abortions are not health care,” Campos-Duffy said. “This is why Democrats need to work with Republicans on lowering costs. That’s what they want, not pet projects on the left.”

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast May 7, 2017.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
