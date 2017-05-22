Fox News faces three new lawsuits for sexual harassment, racial discrimination and physical threats to women

Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, attends a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California, U.S. on July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Three new lawsuits have been reportedly filed for alleged sexual harassment and discrimination based on race and gender at Fox News.

Mic’s Kelsey Sutton reported that the lawsuits were filed on Monday against the conservative network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox.

According to the report, the lawsuit alleges that an editor at Fox News Radio accuses the company of not taking action when she first reported that she had been physically threatened and sexually harassed by a Fox News Radio host.

The report says that two other women who worked in the Fox News finance department were terminated after they notified management of their pregnancies. The women, who both worked for former comptroller Judith Slater, also include claims of racial discrimination.

At least 11 other current and former employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the network earlier this year for “abhorrent, intolerable, unlawful and hostile racial discrimination.”

The company has also faced a growing number of sexual harassment claims that have led to the firings of former CEO Roger Ailes, former host Bill O’Reilly and former network President Bill Shine.

“Despite public relations efforts to the contrary, business at 21st Century Fox continues to operate more akin to 18th Century Fox,” attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Jeanne Christensen said in a statement, according to Mic. “It has, and continues to be, our hope that 21st Century Fox will recognize its failures and take prompt remedial action to ensure that other employees are not discriminated against, harassed and/or retaliated. If they do not do so voluntarily, we will continue to pursue all available remedies to ensure that they are compelled to do so.”