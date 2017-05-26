Fox News host spooked to learn network ‘no longer immune’ from ‘fake news’ complaints from Trump fans

Howard Kurtz (Fox News/screen grab)

A Fox News poll released this week showed that President Donald Trump’s approval rating had fallen to just 40 percent, with a disapproval rating rising to 53 percent.

Fox News fans, however, were quick to attack their favorite network for peddling supposed “fake news.”

Fox News host Howard Kurtz has written a column detailing what he believes is a disturbing tendency of Trump diehards to dismiss any piece of contrary information as an obvious forgery.

“Many are so persuaded that the media establishment has it in for Trump that they don’t want to hear contrary information,” Kurtz noted. “They are tuning it out. I know this because of the comments I get if I analyze anything from, say, the New York Times or Washington Post, even if the stories turn out to be true. And Fox News is no longer immune to these complaints.”

On a broader level, Kurtz found himself troubled by the fact that Trump supporters are now able to go to websites that tell them exactly what they want to hear all the time — and that this makes any kind of constructive conversation with them impossible.

“The troubling thing here is that we no longer agree on a common set of facts,” he said. “Conservatives and liberals are increasingly in their own silos, turning to their own opinionated media sources and constructing their Facebook and Twitter feeds the same way. If everything is fake news, then the role of news in fostering intelligent debate is decimated.”