Fox News scandal grows and spreads to ensnare Republican political hopefuls
Fox News’ sexual harassment scandal is gaining momentum, with politicians as well as TV personalities and executives potentially implicated in the allegations. The network is facing a deluge of allegations amid a federal investigation, having already lost its CEO and one of its best-known stars over the claims, some of which date back over several decades.…
