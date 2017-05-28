Quantcast

France’s Macron: Trump handshake was ‘not innocent’

Newsweek

28 May 2017 at 13:18 ET                   
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron (Twitter / Screengrab)

France’s Macron Says Trump Handshake ‘Not Innocent’

France’s new president Emmanuel Macron described a white knuckle handshake in which he refused to relinquish his grip on U.S. president Donald Trump’s hand as “not innocent.” In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche Sunday, the French leader said his interaction with the American head of state was “a moment of truth.” “My handshake with…

