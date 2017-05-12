Free porn ruins men’s sex lives, but not women’s
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Excessive pornography viewing is likely to contribute to a risk of sexual dysfunction in men, but not women, according to new research. A panel discussion and presentation held on Friday at the 112th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association highlights results from surveys conducted on men and women about pornography viewing habits and the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion