Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

French dislike Trump more than Putin, Xi, Merkel: poll

Newsweek

04 May 2017 at 13:06 ET                   
Donald Trump visits Capitol Hill (screen grab)

While President Donald Trump isn’t exactly well liked in the United States, he’s viewed even more unfavorably in France, a new poll released Thursday found. Some 82 percent of French people view him unfavorably, more than any other politician included in the Suffolk University poll. About 13 percent view Trump favorably and 5 percent were undecided.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Republicans don’t like the Trumpcare bill but are voting anyway because they know it will die in the Senate
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+