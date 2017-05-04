French dislike Trump more than Putin, Xi, Merkel: poll
While President Donald Trump isn’t exactly well liked in the United States, he’s viewed even more unfavorably in France, a new poll released Thursday found. Some 82 percent of French people view him unfavorably, more than any other politician included in the Suffolk University poll. About 13 percent view Trump favorably and 5 percent were undecided.…
