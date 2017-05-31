Quantcast

French player banished from French Open for groping journalist on live TV

France24

31 May 2017 at 08:35 ET                   
Tennis Player Maxime Hamou Kisses And Gropes Reporter Live On TV! (Youtube)

French tennis player Maxime Hamou was banished from the French Open on Tuesday after he kissed and groped a TV journalist following his first-round exit. Footage of the interview showed Hamou pulling the female journalist close before kissing her on the side of the head. As the reporter looked embarrassed and tried to push him away,…

