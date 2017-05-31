French player banished from French Open for groping journalist on live TV
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
French tennis player Maxime Hamou was banished from the French Open on Tuesday after he kissed and groped a TV journalist following his first-round exit. Footage of the interview showed Hamou pulling the female journalist close before kissing her on the side of the head. As the reporter looked embarrassed and tried to push him away,…
See Video Below
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion