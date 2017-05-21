Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

From Michelle to Melania: Trump’s head scarf evolution

Newsweek

21 May 2017 at 10:45 ET                   
Image: Melania Trump in June, 2016 (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

Two years ago Donald Trump, then just a reality TV star with political ambitions, decided to tweet about the First Lady Michelle Obama’s decision to not wear a head scarf during a trip to Saudi Arabia. “Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s 11th century’: CNN’s Jake Tapper rips all-male Toby Keith concert in Saudi Arabia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+