Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

From Trump to Trudeau, what world leaders said about Macron’s victory

France24

08 May 2017 at 07:44 ET                   
Emmanuel Macron (Twitter)

Soon after the results of France’s presidential election were announced Sunday, showing a clear victory for centrist Emmanuel Macron against the far-right Marine Le Pen, messages of congratulations began flooding in from leaders across the world. Across the EU, leaders breathed a sigh of relief as, in the wake of Brexit, French voters rejected the fiercely…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Texas governor abruptly goes on Facebook Live to boast he signed bill to ban ‘sanctuary cities’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+