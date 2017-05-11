Fukushima’s radiation dosed everyone on Earth
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Japan’s 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster had an impact on every single person on Earth, according to scientists. The meltdown hit everyone on the planet with a dose of radiation, but fortunately, not enough to have a real impact. The disaster dosed everyone on Earth with radiation equivalent to that of a single x-ray, according to the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion