‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 trailer teases ‘the great war’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The race to the Iron Throne is heating up on “Game of Thrones” and the rulers of the Seven Kingdoms are done playing nice. HBO released an official trailer for Season 7 which suggests things are going to get ugly. The nearly-two minute clip centers around “the Great War,” which everyone — Cersei (Lena Headey) and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion