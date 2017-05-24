Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 trailer teases ‘the great war’

International Business Times

24 May 2017 at 18:59 ET                   
Cersei, GOT (Screen Capture)

The race to the Iron Throne is heating up on “Game of Thrones” and the rulers of the Seven Kingdoms are done playing nice. HBO released an official trailer for Season 7 which suggests things are going to get ugly. The nearly-two minute clip centers around “the Great War,” which everyone — Cersei (Lena Headey) and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
AG Sessions failed to report meetings with Russian officials on security clearance forms: DOJ
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+