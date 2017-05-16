‘Game Of Thrones’: Who can Queen Cersei count on?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The final moments of Game of Thrones Season 6 saw Cersei ascend to the Iron Throne, though it seems like she has few friends or devoted allies by her side. Who can she depend on in the coming war? The newly anointed Lannister queen finds herself surrounded by people who hate and fear her, having inherited…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion