Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Game show host Chuck Woolery accused of anti-Semitism after series of controversial tweets

Newsweek

30 May 2017 at 05:57 ET                   
Chuck Woolery speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Chuck Woolery, the well-coiffed former Wheel of Fortune and Love Connection host, has recently complained that his right-wing views have prevented him from finding work in Hollywood. His foray, via Twitter, into the complex relationship between the European Jewish diaspora, German philosophy and the rise of socialism in 20th century Russia is unlikely to have Burbank’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Russia bragged about holding leverage over Trump campaign with ‘derogatory’ financial info: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+