Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Glenn Beck to Colbert: ‘You have become me’

Newsweek

05 May 2017 at 13:10 ET                   
Conservative radio host Glenn Beck (Screenshot)

Conservative commentator Glenn Beck had a stern warning this week for CBS late night host Stephen Colbert: You’re going to end up like me if you’re not careful. Colbert is in the midst of a controversy over a joke he made referencing a sexual act between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Probably the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Hughes demands apology from ‘bully’ Sam Bee for mocking her ‘mazel tov cocktail’ defense of Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+