Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Global hack-attack infects 57,000 computers

Al Jazeera

13 May 2017 at 09:18 ET                   
Hacker (Shutterstock)

A global cyber-attack using hacking tools believed to have been created by the US National Security Agency (NSA) has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries. Cyber-extortionists on Friday tricked victims into opening malicious malware attachments to spam emails that appeared to contain invoices, job offers, security warnings, and other legitimate files. The…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Pence conspired in ‘near secrecy’ with Trump to oust Comey: NY Times
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+