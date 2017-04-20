Quantcast

Global ‘ransomware’ attack slows; hackers hit hospitals for cash

STAT

13 May 2017 at 17:02 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)

LONDON (AP) – A global “ransomware” attack, unprecedented in scale, had technicians scrambling to restore Britain’s crippled hospital network Saturday and secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations. The worldwide cyberextortion attack is so unprecedented, in fact, that Microsoft quickly changed its policy, announcing security fixes available…

James Comey will testify about Trump before Senate — but only if the public can watch: sources
