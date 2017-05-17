Gloria Steinem doesn’t like Ivanka Trump’s leave plan
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ivanka’s Trump’s family leave proposal has been criticized by feminist icon Gloria Steinem as being “the policy of every authoritarian regime.” Ivanka’s suggestion, the bones of which were laid out during her father’s presidential election campaign, would expand paid leave and childcare provision for working parents. Indeed, Donald Trump stated during his campaign: “We need working…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion