Gloria Steinem doesn’t like Ivanka Trump’s leave plan

Newsweek

17 May 2017 at 23:42 ET                   
(Composite / RawStory)

Ivanka’s Trump’s family leave proposal has been criticized by feminist icon Gloria Steinem as being “the policy of every authoritarian regime.” Ivanka’s suggestion, the bones of which were laid out during her father’s presidential election campaign, would expand paid leave and childcare provision for working parents. Indeed, Donald Trump stated during his campaign: “We need working…

