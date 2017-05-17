‘Good American Republicans want to know the facts’: Shep Smith praises special counsel appointment

Shep Smith (Fox News / Screengrab)

Fox News’ Shep Smith on Wednesday provided special online coverage of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Donald Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, arguing “good American Republicans want to know the facts” about the probe.

Smith was reacting to the news that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein named former FBI Director Robert Mueller to head the DOJ’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Smith argued people want to get to the bottom of that investigation.

“Is this administration falling apart, or is this a bunch of noise?” Smith asked. “What is this? That’s what they’ve been trying to figure out”

“It’s the late afternoon news-dump,” Smith said, later noted despite the news, there’s radio “silence from the tweeter-in-chief.”

“This is like a whole new world,” Smith said.

Watch the video below, via Fox News: