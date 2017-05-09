Good news: eating cheese won’t kill you
Eating cheese and other dairy products does not lead to an increased risk of death from heart disease and stroke, scientists have said. In a large-scale analysis, researchers found no association between how much cheese, yoghurt and milk products people consume and their risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, in one study analyzed, cheese appeared…
