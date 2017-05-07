Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Google Docs phishing scam hammers home the importance of safe email habits

International Business Times

07 May 2017 at 17:43 ET                   
A man looks at his email on a Blackberry in Washington on Nov. 23, 2010. [AFP]

Last week’s Google Docs phishing attack sent waves across social media, as users including journalists, academics and employees from high-profile corporations were affected. As part of the phishing attempt, users received an email with an invite to a Google Doc that appeared to be from a person they would know. The email then directs users to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s a fact check of the Republicans’ bold claims about their new healthcare bill
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+