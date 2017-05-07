Google Docs phishing scam hammers home the importance of safe email habits
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Last week’s Google Docs phishing attack sent waves across social media, as users including journalists, academics and employees from high-profile corporations were affected. As part of the phishing attempt, users received an email with an invite to a Google Doc that appeared to be from a person they would know. The email then directs users to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion