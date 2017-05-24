GOP lawmaker claims DNC hack was ‘inside job’ — which he says is proved by ‘stuff on the internet’

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) (Photo: Screen capture)

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) told CNN’s John Berman that the Russian hacking of the election was actually an “inside job.”

“My fear is our constant focusing on the Russians is deflecting away for some other things that we need to be investigating in,” Farenthold said. “There’s still some question as to whether the intrusion of the DNC server was an inside job or whether or it was the Russians.”

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Berman repeated, seemingly shocked. “The ‘inside job?’ What are you referring to here because I hope it’s not this information that Fox News just refused to be reporting.”

Farenthold then went on to create a conspiracy theory claiming that the DNC contracted their own cybersecurity firm to dive through their data breach and it could have been faked.

“Congressman, do you think it’s responsible to bring up things, in your words, that ‘are swirling on the internet’ and give it justification as if there’s a there-there when we know nothing on that yet?” Berman asked.

“I think the same is true with what the media is doing with Trump,” he explained. “We’re basing allegations on anonymous sources.”

“Do you mean quoting the CIA director who said, ‘I saw evidence worthy of the investigation by the bureau to determine whether there was collusion taking place?'” Berman asked.

Farenthold claimed he was talking about leaks about the Comey letter and that he wants to see people get back to legislating instead of RussiaGate.

“Well, okay. again, if the propaganda is coming from the former CIA director, if that’s your opinion, you’re entitled to it,” Berman said. “If the FBI director James Comey says he wrote the memos if he says it out loud from his mouth would that be propaganda?”

Watch below:



GOP lawmaker suggests DNC-Russia hack was… by sarahburris