‘Got any more tapes of you and Billy Bush?’: Stephen Colbert offers Trump a way to distract from Comey memos

“It’s not that scandal, or the one before that, or the one before that,” Stephen Colbert joked Tuesday night about the “scandal stroganoff” being slow-cooked in the White House.

Colbert was addressing the breaking news from The New York Times that President Donald Trump asked former FBI director James Comey to “let go” of the investigation into retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

“Yeah, that is definitely obstruction of something,” Colbert said. “What is it? It’s obstruction of…. obstruction of something. It’s obstruction of just…. wait a second I’ll think of it.”

According to Colbert, Trump reportedly got Ivanka involved in asking Comey to “let it go” with a special song.

“So beautiful,” Colbert recalled playing a clip from the Disney film “Frozen.” “You know, I hear if she wasn’t a cartoon he’d date her.”

Trump tweeted a threat that Comey better watch what he leaks to the press because their conversation may have been recorded.

“To paraphrase himself, Trump better hope there are tapes of their conversation,” Colbert said. “Or really anything he needs to change the conversation to something a little less indicting. Maybe now is the time to release your tax returns, sir.”

Colbert even suggested more tapes of Trump and Billy Bush might be less damaging at this point.