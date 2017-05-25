Quantcast

Governor Phil Scott vetoes marijuana bill in Vermont

International Business Times

25 May 2017 at 08:40 ET                   
Marijuana (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

Vermont would have become the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana and the first to do so through the legislature rather than by a public vote. However, Phil Scott, the governor of Vermont, rejected the marijuana bill Wednesday as he wanted further changes in it, according to a press release. Scott, a Republican, told reporters he…

