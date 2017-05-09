‘Grotesque abuse of power’: CNN legal analyst Toobin just burned Trump to the ground for firing Comey

Jeffrey Toobin, CNN analyst (via screengrab).

During a segment on CNN as news broke that FBI Director James Comey had been fired from his post by President Donald Trump, CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin called Comey’s firing “a grotesque abuse of power by the president of the United States”.

“This is the kind of thing that goes on in non-democracies,” Toobin told CNN host Wolf Blitzer.

Toobin went on to say that Comey’s firing while investigations “near” Trump are reminiscent of President Nixon firing Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor in the Watergate investigation.

“This is something that is not within the American political tradition,” Toobin said. “This is something that is completely outside how American law is supposed to work.”

In his letter to Comey, President Trump thanked Comey for his service, and included a remark about personal reassurances the former FBI director gave the president.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump wrote in Comey’s termination notice that has been acquired by journalists.

Watch Toobin discuss the Comey firing below, via CNN.