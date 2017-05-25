Gwyneth Paltrow challenges critics of her quackery: ‘If you want to f*ck with me, bring your A-game’

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for dispensing scientifically dubious health claims through her “Goop” website and publication — but she holds her critics to a higher factual standard.

The actress and media brand mogul took part in an event this week sponsored by Fast Company, and she told the magazine that her critics better make sure to get their facts straight.

“I’m interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections,” Paltrow said. “If you want to f*ck with me, bring your A-game.”

She likes the phrase so much that a friend had it printed on matchbooks and cocktail napkins as a gift.

Maybe high-priced items marked with her favorite phrase can be offered for sale on the Goop website, along with a $1,250 ashtray and lighter set, $6,850 pet pendants and $2,500 collector’s edition razor.