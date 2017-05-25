Quantcast

Harvard Crimson trolls Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerburg ahead of his commencement address

Elizabeth Preza

25 May 2017 at 16:46 ET                   
(Photo: Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock)

The Harvard Crimson has some harsh words for “Mark Zoinkerburg.”

Hours before Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg delivered the commencement address to the University’s graduating class of 2017, the school’s daily newspaper served up a front page slinging insults at the Facebook co-founder.

“Mork Zinkletink Zonks all over the Internet!” one headline read. Another purported to be an op-ed entitled, “I DID NOT STEAL FACEBOOK I MEAN F*CK I INVENTED IT IN MY BRAIN.”


In a statement, the paper’s president Derek Choi blamed the headlined on “an unauthorized user.”

“We are currently working to repair the breach,” Choi said. “We regret any inconvenience to our users and look forward to the rest of Commencement.”

This wouldn’t be the first time The Harvard Crimson has been hacked—the subject of today’s prank once himself hacked emails of two Crimson editors. Zuckerberg allegedly hacked into two Crimson editors’ email accounts to read an article about his site, TheFacebook.

Zuckerberg earned his degree Thursday at the prestigious university, delivering the 366th commencement speech to his fellow Harvard grads. During that speech, he argued it’s “time for our generation to define a new social contract.”

Presumably, “Merk Zuckerbook” does not belong in his new world order.

