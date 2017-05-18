‘He has money on his own impeachment’: Seth Meyers skewers Trump over latest Russia bombshell

Seth Meyers (NBC / Screengrab)

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Wednesday slammed Donald Trump over reports that he asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn.

Explaining to his audience that Trump reportedly asked Comey to “let [the investigation] go,” Meyers told his audience, “not only is Trump corrupt, he’s not even smooth about it.”

Meyers noted if Trump’s actions seem like they “might constitute obstruction of justice,” you’re not alona, as a large number of well-respected politicians and media personalities are “seriously using that term, as well as another term: impeachment.”

“They’re already talking about impeachment,” Meyers said. “It’s been just over 100 days.”

Playing a clip of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan insisting there are “people out there who want to harm the president,” Meyers joked, “You know who those people out there harming the president are? The president.”

“Trump is harming his presidency so much, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was throwing it because has money on his own impeachment,” Meyers added.

Watch the video below, via NBC: