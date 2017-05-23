Here are 6 reasons why stopping terrorism is so challenging
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
6 reasons why stopping terrorism is so challenging
By Gary LaFree, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Maryland. Counterterrorism officer at work in Times Square, New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens A January 2017 PEW survey showed that Americans rate terrorism as the top priority for the Trump administration and Congress. They put the issue ahead of the economy, education, jobs and health…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion