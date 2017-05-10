Here are 6 things you don’t know about acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe — but should

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, photo courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Following President Donald Trump giving James Comey his walking papers, the FBI is now being lead by acting Director Andrew G. McCabe.

McCabe rose to Deputy Director during the administration of President Barack Obama, but was not an Obama appointee. The position of Deputy Director is the highest civil service position in the Bureau.

With his background as a career FBI Agent, McCabe largely stayed out of the public eye. Now that McCabe is running the premier federal law enforcement agency, here a six facts you need to know about Director McCabe.

1. Early in the Trump administration, McCabe likely violated FBI rules during conversations with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus about the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

2. Candidate Donald Trump blasted McCabe from the lectern while stumping in Florida during the final weeks of the campaign. Politifact examined the candidate’s attacks on McCabe and concluded, “Trump’s claim, which suggests a quid pro quo, suffers one from fatal flaw: The timeframe doesn’t add up.”

3. Last year, the LA Times reported reported it was McCabe who launched the Obama administration’s “High-Value Interrogation Group. HIG is a group of FBI agents and intelligence officers in charge of interrogating key suspects.

4. The conservative Daily Mail claims McCabe is, “currently under review by the Justice Department Inspector General for his involvement in the Clinton investigation because of his wife’s ties to the former presidential candidate.” Senator Chuck Grassley has focused in on McCabe, but so far the allegations against McCabe’s wife have been mostly smoke and little fire.

5. There’s no shortage of fake news on McCabe. Take this headline, for example, “FBI Deputy Director Snaps: In Anti-Trump Tirade, McCabe Professes Hatred for U.S. President to FBI Colleagues.”

6. McCabe may not have the job for long — because he may resign. “A well-wired federal law enforcement source told The Daily Beast rumors are also flying about McCabe’s potential resignation or firing. The source added that given current national security threats, it’s unlikely that would happen for the next few weeks.”