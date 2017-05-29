Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here are 7 conspiracy theories pushed by Sean Hannity

International Business Times

29 May 2017 at 17:34 ET                   
Sean Hannity (Screen Capture)

7 Conspiracy Theories Pushed By Sean Hannity

The Seth Rich conspiracy theory isn’t the only outlandish story Fox News’ Sean Hannity has pushed in recent years. Washington Police say Rich was killed by a mugger. Hannity, however, has been pushing the theory Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer, was slain because he was the person who leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks. U.S. intelligence…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Texas Republican posts Facebook threat to shoot Hispanic lawmaker after squabble in legislature
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+