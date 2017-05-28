Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here is how JFK redefined the American presidency

Newsweek

28 May 2017 at 07:43 ET                   
Photo dated November 22, 1963 courtesy the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, shows the president at breakfast hours before he died. [AFP]

How JFK Redefined the American Presidency

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article. Even at John F. Kennedy’s centennial on May 29, 2017, the 35th president remains an enigma. We still struggle to come to a clear consensus about a leader frozen in time—a man who, in our mind’s eye, is forever young and vigorous, cool and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Jared Kushner’s connections to Russia may damage Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+