Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here is why your pool may make you sick this summer

International Business Times

27 May 2017 at 14:56 ET                   
Little child enjoying swimming pool (Shutterstock.com)

Why Your Pool May Make You Sick This Summer

Before you go swimming in a public pool this summer, health officials want to offer one piece of advice: Don’t drink the water! If for some reason you end up swallowing some (even just a mouthful), don’t be surprised if you end up sick for weeks with unpleasant symptoms such as watery poop and vomiting. This…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump cut back on Twitter use during overseas trip — expect that to end soon
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+