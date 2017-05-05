Quantcast

Here’s how a crowd-sourced investigation found secret White House hires — including a Koch alum

Pro Publica

05 May 2017 at 07:53 ET                   
David and Charles Koch in a combination image. (REUTERS/Handout)

Mike Roman, a longtime Republican opposition researcher who worked for billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch before joining the Trump campaign, is now the White House’s director of special projects and research. He is one of a half-dozen unannounced hires the White House has made since President Trump took office. Roman, who led the Kochs’ surveillance…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
