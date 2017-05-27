Quantcast

Here’s how climate change might literally be keeping us up at night

Popular Science

27 May 2017 at 00:10 ET                   
Insomnia image (Flickr Creative Commons)

Americans will lose quality sleep as temperatures rise. No rest for the wicked. Pixabay During October, 2015, it was abnormally hot in San Diego. Daytime temperatures soared into the high 90s, and evenings were only modestly cooler. Night after night, the heat kept Nick Obradovich awake. His friends and colleagues were having the same experience, sleepless…

