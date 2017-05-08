Quantcast

Here’s how much the FBI paid to unlock iPhone of San Bernardino shooter

International Business Times

08 May 2017 at 14:02 ET                   
Syed Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California (AFP Photo/-)

The FBI paid $900,000 to unlock the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters, Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., revealed during questioning of Director James Comey. “I was so struck when San Bernardino happened and you made overtures to allow that device to be opened, and then the FBI had to spend $900,000 to hack it…

