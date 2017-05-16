Quantcast

Here’s NJ lawmaker’s plan to legalize recreational marijuana after Christie leaves

NJ.com

16 May 2017 at 07:28 ET                   
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) during a Republican presidential candidate debate on Nov. 10, 2015. [Fox Business]

TRENTON — A state lawmaker introduced legislation on Monday that would legalize marijuana in New Jersey, saying he was laying the groundwork to pass a new law almost as soon as Gov. Chris Christie leaves office. Sen. Nicholas Scutari’s bill would make New Jersey one of a small but growing number of states where marijuana is…

