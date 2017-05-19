Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here’s Trump’s travel schedule for his first foreign trip

Newsweek

19 May 2017 at 05:57 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka hold a video conference call with Commander Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA on the International Space Station from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Donald Trump is set to make his first trip abroad in his new role as president of the United States. He departs Friday for an eight-day tour that includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium. First Lady Melania Trump will join her husband for the full trip, as will National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Progressive guest runs circles around Fox host and right-wing editor — and they don’t even know it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+