Here’s Trump’s travel schedule for his first foreign trip
Donald Trump is set to make his first trip abroad in his new role as president of the United States. He departs Friday for an eight-day tour that includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium. First Lady Melania Trump will join her husband for the full trip, as will National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.…
