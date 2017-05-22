Here’s why Americans like Obamacare more than Trump’s health plan
This article originally appeared on the Motley Fool. After Donald Trump was elected as the 45th president of the United States, and Republicans held onto a majority of their seats in both houses of Congress, it became a forgone conclusion that the Affordable Care Act (ACA), better known as Obamacare, would soon be no more. Favorability…
