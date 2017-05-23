Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here’s why US intel agencies homed in on Trump campaign over its Russia ties

McClatchy Washington Bureau

23 May 2017 at 18:41 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON — There was enough intelligence tying members of President Donald Trump’s election campaign to Russian intelligence officers to worry former CIA Director John Brennan before he left office in January, Brennan told Congress on Tuesday. It was the closest an American intelligence official has come to explaining the genesis of the FBI investigation into whether…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Largest US chain of psychiatric hospitals under investigation for holding patients to increase revenue: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+