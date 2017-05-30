‘He’s going through a difficult time’: Ex-mistress of Tiger Woods defends his DUI arrest
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Mistress Cori Rist On DUI Arrest: ‘He’s Going Through A Difficult Time’
American golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday near his home in Jupiter, Florida on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. In a statement later the same day, Woods said the incident occurred as the result of an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” Responding to the news, one of the athlete’s alleged ex-mistresses Cori Rist said…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion