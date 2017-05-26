Hezbollah leader: Trump racist towards Muslims
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has accused Donald Trump of being racist against Muslims and railed against the decision of Middle Eastern leaders to meet with the U.S. president at a summit in Riyadh earlier this week. Speaking on the 17th anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, Nasrallah called the U.S. leader the…
