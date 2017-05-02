Hillary Clinton: ‘I was on the way to winning’ before Comey’s letter and WikiLeaks struck

Brad Reed 02 May 2017 at 14:04 ET

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said that she would have won the presidency if the election had been held less than two weeks earlier — that is, before the one-two punch of FBI Director James Comey and WikiLeaks knocked her off track.

Speaking at an event hosted by Women for Women International, Clinton admitted that she didn’t run a perfect campaign, but she said the election still would have been hers if not for Comey’s letter that seemed to reopen the FBI’s investigation into her private email server.

“I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28th and the Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off,” Clinton explained. “And the evidence for that intervening event is I think compelling, persuasive, and so we overcame a lot in the campaign.”

Clinton also said that it wasn’t a coincidence that WikiLeaks started published emails stolen from campaign director John Podesta’s account shortly after video emerged of Donald Trump bragging about grabbing women’s genitals.

Clinton also pointed out that, despite her campaign’s failure to secure the electoral college win, she did wind up with nearly 3 million more votes total than her opponent.

Watch the video of Clinton below.