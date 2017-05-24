Hillary Clinton slams Trump’s ‘unimaginable’ budget proposal
Democrat Hillary Clinton on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump for his budget proposal and said it shows an “unimaginable level of cruelty” for millions of Americans, the Washington Times reported Wednesday. The former Democratic presidential nominee expressed disappointment over the president’s proposal in a keynote address after she was honored in New York City by Children’s…
