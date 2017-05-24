Quantcast

Hillary Clinton slams Trump’s ‘unimaginable’ budget proposal

International Business Times

24 May 2017 at 07:44 ET                   
Hillary Clinton speaking to The Center in NYC (Photo: Screen capture)

Democrat Hillary Clinton on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump for his budget proposal and said it shows an “unimaginable level of cruelty” for millions of Americans, the Washington Times reported Wednesday. The former Democratic presidential nominee expressed disappointment over the president’s proposal in a keynote address after she was honored in New York City by Children’s…

