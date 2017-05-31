Hoax bomb threats seeking $25,000 ransom faxed to businesses across the nation

Fax machine (Shutterstock)

Bomb threats have been sent to businesses around the nation as part of a ransom scheme.

Police in North Carolina said recent threats made to businesses in the Asheville area appear to be linked to similar threats in North Dakota and Minnesota, reported the Citizen-Times.

The threats have been made by fax or email and asked for a $25,000 ransom to be paid by Western Union to a Brazilian national.

The sender threatens to blow up buildings if the money is not electronically sent, and the person also claims the victims’ emails are being monitored.

Federal authorities are investigating the threats, but they don’t believe they’re credible.

Authorities have cautioned against sending funds in any amount to unknown persons.