Horrifying video shows Texas cops violently arresting 14-year-old girl as her mother screams

A video posted online this week appears to show a San Antonio police officer repeatedly striking a 14-year-old girl while trying to arrest her.

The San Antonio Express News reports that the girl was arrested after police initially responded to a phone call about two men fighting in the area. The girl and her mother were in the neighborhood attending a quinceañera, which is a birthday party traditionally held in Latino communities for girls who turn 15.

While responding to the fight, one of the officers got into some kind of confrontation with the girl, who was standing with her mother in a parking lot near the party.

The video, which was shot by a bystander, appears to show the girl taking a step toward the officer, who then responded by striking her multiple times and forcibly restraining her. The girl was then arrested and taken into custody on charges of allegedly assaulting a public servant.

The video quality is poor overall, and the San Antonio Police Department says that it is reviewing body camera footage of the incident before making a judgement on the officer’s actions.

Nonetheless, Artessia House, one of the girl’s lawyers, tells the San Antonio Express News that footage of the officer striking the girl is “clear as day.”

Watch the video below.