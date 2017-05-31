House intel committee approves issues for Mike Flynn, Michael Cohen, others in Trump-Russia probe

US President Donald Trump's latest tweet has set the internet a buzz, but no one knows what it means (AFP Photo/Thomas COEX)

The House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday issued two more subpoenas as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with Donald Trump’s campaign.

Michael Cohen told @GloriaBorger last night that "If I am subpoenaed to testify, I will comply— and gladly." pic.twitter.com/g3oy4FkbPd — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) May 31, 2017

One of the subpoenas were issued against embattled former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and his business, Flynn Intel Group. Flynn had previously said he would not comply with Congressional subpoenas, citing his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. He later changed tune after his business records were subpoenaed; experts argued businesses are not afforded the same protections.

A second subpoena has been issued against Trump’s personal lawyer Michale Cohen. Cohen previously told CNN’s Gloria Borger he would comply with any subpoenas.