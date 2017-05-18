House Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz to depart Congress June 30: Politico

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) talks about Trumpcare on CNN (Screen cap).

Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of a committee looking into President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI chief James Comey, is expected to announce on Thursday that he will depart Congress on June 30, Politico reported, citing unnamed sources.

The House Oversight Committee that the Utah Republican leads is also conducting an investigation into whether former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn misled security clearance investigators about his contacts with Russia.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)